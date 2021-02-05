Mexico’s president tests negative for COVID-19

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO (AA) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced late Thursday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I am very happy to be able to inform you that I had an antigen test this morning and the results were negative,” he said in a video posted on his social networks.

“Of course, I still have to wait a few more days, but I am in good health and I am recovering from COVID,” he added.

Lopez Obrador also said that in the coming weeks, enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to continue a massive vaccination campaign are expected.

Obrador announced on Jan. 24 that he had been infected and was experiencing mild symptoms of the disease with no further complications.

According to the Health Ministry, there are an estimated 2,096,374 cases in the country and 162,922 deaths. A total of 695,088 vaccines have been administered.