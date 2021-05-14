Miami Heat sign center Omer Yurtseven

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Miami Heat acquired Turkish center Omer Yurtseven on Friday, according to the NBA franchise.

"OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Omer Yurtseven," the team said on Twitter.

It said that Yurtseven, 22, will not travel for games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons this weekend as the NBA regular season will conclude.

"Couldn’t be more proud and excited to be a part of this culture and get to work with the best of the best. The grind continues," said Yurtseven.

The Heat, No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, has clinched a playoff berth this season.

Yurtseven last played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League this season.

He averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14 games.

Yurtseven scored a season-high 34 points against the Long Island Nets on March 1.

He also brought down 13 rebounds in that game, one of the five double-doubles he recorded during the season.

Yurtseven played for Fenerbahce Beko before his move to the US in 2016.

He played college basketball in the US at NC State Wolfpack and Georgetown Hoyas.