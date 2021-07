Miami’de çöken binadaki son kayıp kişi de bulundu

All missing persons from the Surfside, FL condo collapse have been accounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday (7/26). “Nothing we can say or do will bring back these 98 angels … But we have done everything possible to bring closure to the families.” pic.twitter.com/0ojQOvWjPX

— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) July 27, 2021