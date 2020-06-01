Michael Jordan condemns killing of George Floyd

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – NBA legend Michael Jordan expressed his sadness and anger Sunday over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," he said.

The Chicago Bulls legend called for restraint and empathy amid clashes between protesters and police following Floyd’s death.

"We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability," he added.

Jordan, 57, invited everyone to stand shoulder to shoulder in order to become part of the solution.

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of George Floyd.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice," he added.

The ex-Bulls player won six NBA titles throughout 15 seasons.

Jordan also earned the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award five times.