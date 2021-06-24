Microsoft's market value climbs above $2T

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Microsoft saw its market value close above $2 trillion for the first time in the company’s history at the US stock market's final bell Thursday.

The software maker's market cap managed to hit the $2 trillion mark Tuesday but failed to close above it. Its stock price ended Thursday at $266.69 per share, giving it a market valuation of almost $2.01 trillion.

Microsoft is the world's second-largest company by market cap after Apple, which has a market value of nearly $2.23 trillion.

The feat came hours after Microsoft unveiled its first major operating system revamp in six years — Windows 11.

The update, which will be available this fall, will be free for Windows 10 users and will also work together with tablets, smartphones and apps.

"Today, the world needs a more open platform, one that allows apps to become platforms in their own right," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the announcement.

Microsoft's share price has risen nearly 600% since Nadella took the helm in 2014.