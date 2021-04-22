Milan extend Zlatan's contract for another season

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain with Serie A side AC Milan for another season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

"AC Milan is the Club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy. After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season," Milan said in a statement.

The 39-year-old veteran star made appearances for several European big-name clubs during his career, including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United, and Barcelona.

He scored 17 goals in 25 matches in competitions this season.