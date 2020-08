By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been named Serie A player of the month for July by the Italian Players' Association.

''Well in, @hakanc10!'' said Milan Twitter on Tuesday, congratulating the Turkish international player.

The 26-year-old player scored 11 goals and made 9 assists in 38 games at Milan last season, as he produced 5 goals and 6 assists for his team in Serie A in July.