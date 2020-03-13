Militant killed in Kashmir gunfight

By Hilal Mir



SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – A militant was killed in a shoot-out with security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir on Friday, a police officer said.



The shoot-out took place in the Rafiabad area in northern Baramulla district during a cordon-and-search operation, according to police officer Javaid Iqbal.



He identified the militant as Muddasir Ahmad and said he had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba group just eight days ago.



This was the second such shoot-out in Indian-administered Kashmir this week.



On Monday, the Indian army claimed to have killed two militants in Reban village in the southern Shopian district.



So far this year, at least 28 militants have been killed by Indian security forces, a steep rise compared to last year.



Between Aug. 5, 2019, when the Indian government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status, and December, only 20 militants were killed in shoot-outs with Indian security forces.



However, in January this year alone, 17 militants and two security personnel were killed in eight gunfights.



Experts say anti-militancy operations have surged since communication lines were reopened, as security agencies find it easier to track militants.

– Disputed region



Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of the disputed territory is also held by China.



Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965 and 1971 — two of them over Kashmir.



Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.



According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

