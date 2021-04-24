Military helicopter crashes into house in Zimbabwe

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Three crew members and a child were killed after a Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house near the capital, Harare, on Friday.

Two pilots, a technician and the child died in the training flight crash in Arcturus village, east of the capital.

An Air Force official said that after contact with the chopper could not be established, the base activated a search and rescue operation.

Because of sanctions by Western countries, Zimbabwe cannot afford new military helicopters and planes.

The military instead use ones that are criticized as being outdated by the air force.