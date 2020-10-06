Military plane crashes in Tunisia, pilot killed

By Haitham al-Mahdi



REMADA, Tunisia (AA) – A Tunisian pilot was killed on Tuesday when a military aircraft crashed in the city of Tataouine near the borders with Libya.



In a statement, Tunisia’s Defense Ministry said: “An F-5 fighter jet had fallen in southern Tunisia and its commander was killed.”



The plane "crashed this morning while on an operational mission in the desert depth in the Remada region," the statement said.



According to the statement, a technical team will investigate and determine the causes of the accident.



*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara