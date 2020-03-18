Misconceptions about novel coronavirus

By Yesim Sert Karaaslan

ANKARA (AA) – Misinformation about the novel coronavirus can be dangerous and undermine efforts to prevent its spread, warned a Turkish expert on infectious diseases on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dr. Alpay Azap, a member of the Turkish Health Ministry's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, stressed that inaccurate information on the coronavirus circulating on social media could mislead people.

Azap listed common misconceptions about COVID-19.

FALSE: COVID-19 affects only the elderly.

TRUE: Adults of all ages can contract COVID-19. However, old people are more vulnerable, especially over the age of 60.

FALSE: COVID-19 is a lab-made virus.

TRUE: COVID-19 was not produced in a laboratory and spread through society as a result of natural changes in microorganisms.

Medical experts had been expecting epidemics of new viruses originating in Southeast Asia. Dense human populations, large numbers of wide varieties of animals and close contact between animals and humans in this region increases the risk of virus transformation.

FALSE: A vaccine has been developed against the coronavirus but has yet to be released.

TRUE: No vaccine exists so far to protect against the virus.

FALSE: Antibiotics are necessary for treating COVID-19.

TRUE: COVID-19 is a viral disease and antibiotics do not work against viruses.

FALSE: COVID-19 can also spread to humans from domestic animals.

TRUE: No such case of infection has been reported so far.

Worldwide, out of over 204,700 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,200, while more than 82,800 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a statistics website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 113,500 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan