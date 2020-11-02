Moldova votes for new president

By Dmitri Chirciu

CHISINAU, Moldova (AA) – Moldovans headed to the polls Sunday to choose their next head of state with the end of President Igor Dodon’s term in office.

Eight candidates are contesting for the position, including Dodon’s main rival, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is also the leader of the Action and Solidarity Party.

Some 42.7% of the country’s 3,287,140 eligible voters cast their ballots, a decline from the last election four years ago, when 48.9% participated, according to data from the Central Election Commission.

Some roads leading to election centers were blocked in Transnistria and several other regions, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

A cyberattack was also launched against the phones of some Interior Ministry officials including Interior Minister Pavel Voicu, the statement added.

The country’s mobile operators said the source of the attack came from outside the country.

Sandu claimed there were electoral violations and that she along with her supporters had filed more than 300 appeals to the police.

“We will overcome all difficulties together,” Dodon said and thanked Moldovans for participating in the elections.

Counting is still ongoing. If none of the candidates wins over 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 15.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara