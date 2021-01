By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Borussia Monchengladbach edged Bayern Munich 3-2 to seal a comeback win Friday in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at Borussia-Park.

But the home side came from behind on goals by Jonas Hofmann (2) and Florian Neuhaus for the remarkable win against the league leaders.

Borussia Monchengladbach increased their points to 24 as Bayern Munich have 33 points in the standings