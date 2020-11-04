Monchengladbach hammer Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in Ukraine

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Alassane Plea's hat-trick helped Monchengladbach topple Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Tuesday in the third group match in the UEFA Champions League.

Monchengladbach scored the opener with French forward Plea in the eight minute at Kyiv's NSK Olimpiyskiy

The visiting team doubled the gap in minute 17 minute as Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar scored an own goal.

Plea scored another in the 26th minute, while Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini found his team's fifth goal in the 44th minute.

German midfielder Lars Stindl scored in the 65th minute, making it 5-0 and Plea scored his third goal in the 78th minute.

Following this result, Monchengladbach moved atop Group B with five points as second-place Shakhtar Donetsk have four points.