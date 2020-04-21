More coronavirus cases confirmed in KSA, Algeria, Iraq

By Hassan Jebril and Mohamed Yehia

RIYADH/ALGIERS, Algeria/BAGHDAD (AA) – Health authorities in three Middle Eastern countries — Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Iraq — on Tuesday confirmed new coronavirus cases.

Saudi Arabia said 1,147 more infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 11,631.

Six coronavirus fatalities were also registered, taking the death toll in the Kingdom to 109.

The total number of recoveries rose to 1,640, as 150 more people recovered over the past 24 hours.

In Algeria, the total number of cases reached 2,811, as 93 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours. Eight new fatalities brought the death toll to 392 — including 18 medical staff — while 1,152 recoveries have so far been recorded.

Iraq’s Health Ministry recorded one more fatality, bringing the tally to 83. The ministry said the total number of cases reached 1,602 as 28 new cases were reported.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the U.S. the worst-hit regions.

There are more than 2.53 million cases worldwide and over 174,300 deaths. More than 669,000 have recovered from the virus, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat