More deaths reported in Arab countries from COVID-19

By Abderrazak Boulkemh, Gulsen Topcu and Hacer Baser

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in four Arab countries reported new COVID-19 or coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday as the region continues to battle the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry said 30 more people have died from the pandemic, bringing the country’s tally to 2,181.

The number of coronavirus infections reached 229,480 with 2,994 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Qatar said with four more patients succumbing to the pandemic, the number of deaths have reached to 146, while recoveries rose to 98,934.

The peninsular Arab country recorded 498 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 103,128.

War ravaged Yemen confirmed one more fatality from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 365.

The country reported nine more cases, taking the number of infections to 1,389.

A total of 642 people have recovered from the virus.

North African country Morocco reported two more deaths over the past 24 hours taking the toll to 245.

The country has reported 214 more cases, taking the number of infections to 15,542.

A total of 12,065 people have recovered from the virus.

Jordan reported three more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,176.

So far 10 people have died from the virus and 991 patients have recovered in the country.

-Tunisia, UAE report more infections

Reports from Tunisia said five more people have tested positive for the virus over the past 24-hours, taking the number of infections to 1,245, with the total number of recoveries to 1,076.

The death toll from the disease stands at 50 in this North African country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon has reached 2,168 with 86 new infections

So far 36 people have died in Lebanon because of the virus. As many as 1,402 people have also recovered from the infection.

In the United Arab Emirates, 403 more people tested positive, bringing the tally to 54,453, including 331 deaths and 44,648 recoveries.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 561,800 people worldwide, with more than 12.57 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin from Ankara