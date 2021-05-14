More than 1.4B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

By Sumeyye Dilara Dincer

ANKARA (AA) – More than 1.4 billion coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered worldwide, according to the Our World in Data website.

China is the most vaccinated country with 366.91 million jabs, said the site, followed by the US with more than 266.5 million. India has 178.36 million, the UK with 54.8 million, Brazil has given 50.31 million shots to residents, Germany has 38.65 million and France has more than 27.46 million. Italy has administered 25.95 million jabs.

The list continues with Turkey with more than 25.6 million jabs, followed by Russia, Indonesia and Mexico.

The country with the most doses of the vaccine in terms of population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 131 doses per 100 people.

– Turkey ranks 9th in vaccinations

According to Health Ministry data, Turkey has administered more than 25.6 million jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.

More than 14.86 million Turks have received their first dose, while over 10.77 million have been fully vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs administered does not mean the vaccination of the same number of individuals has been completed.

The global pandemic has spread to more than 200 countries and regions.

According to the Worldometer website, the number of cases is more than 162.3 million, while an excess of 3.36 million people have died from the virus.

*Writing by Merve Berker