More virus cases, deaths reported in Eurasia, C. Asia

By Dmitri Chirciu, Ruslan Rehimov and Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

KISHINEV, Moldova (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Sunday.

– Moldova

Moldova reported 406 new virus cases, raising its tally to 33,478.

At least five fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 940, while recoveries increased by 304 to reach 23,262.

– Belarus

COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 183 to reach 70,468, while five more fatalities took the death toll to 642.

A total of 70,468 patients have recovered in the country so far.

– Uzbekistan

A total of 172 more infections raised Uzbekistan's overall count to 38,870, as the toll increased by two to reach 272.

At least 318 recoveries over the past 24 hours raised the total to 34,894.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,705 patients remain under treatment, while around 100,000 more are under medical surveillance.

– Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 169 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 35,274, including 518 fatalities and 32,993 recoveries.

At least 1,763 patients are still receiving medical treatment in the country, which has conducted nearly 874,000 tests so far.

– Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 34 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 8,311, including 66 deaths.

A total of 7,108 patients have recovered so far, while 1,137 remain under treatment.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar