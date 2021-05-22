Moroccan prime minister congratulates Palestinians, resistance groups for beating Israel

By Halime Afra Aksoy

RABAT, Morocco (AA) – The prime minister of Morocco congratulated Palestinians and resistance groups for their victory against Israeli attacks on Friday.

Saadeddine El Othmani posted a congratulatory message on Twitter and expressed satisfaction with the cease-fire deal that took effect between Hamas and Israel early Friday.

The Israeli military staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

The death toll from the Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip rose to 248, including 66 children and 39 women, the

Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

At least 1,948 people have been injured, the ministry said in a statement regarding the loss of lives during 11 days of attacks by Israel.​​​​​​​