Morocco, Algeria report more COVID-19 deaths

ISTANBUL (AA) – Two Arab countries reported more cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while one only registered new infections.

Morocco confirmed 38 more fatalities from COVID-19 and Algeria 13, while Jordan registered 175 new infections, said health officials.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said in a statement that 1,692 new cases of the virus were recorded, taking the total number of infections to 92,016, including 1,686 deaths and 72,968 recoveries.

In Algeria, the Ministry of Health reported 232 new cases of the virus and the recovery of 159 patients. The country’s infection tally now stands at 48,966, including 1,645 deaths and 34,517 recoveries.

Jordan’s Ministry of Health meanwhile said that it registered 175 new cases, while 38 patients have recovered. The country’s case count has risen to 3,852, with 2,372 recoveries and 26 deaths.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, COVID-19 has claimed more than 938,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Close to 30 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 20 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara