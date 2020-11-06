Morocco building Africa's largest water treatment plant

By Cagri Kosak

RABAT (AA) – Morocco is building Africa's largest water treatment plant to eliminate a water shortage in the country, an official said Thursday.

"A transformation will take place in Morocco with the establishment of Africa's largest water treatment plant,” said Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara.

Noting that the plant is being built in the Casablanca region, he said the facility means a "structural transformation" for the country's water issue.

He also said they are trying to find a solution to the water problem by "building dams, desalinating seawater and using water efficiently.”

