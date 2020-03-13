Morocco confirms 7th coronavirus case

By Khaled Majdoub

RABAT, Morocco (AA) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to seven, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said a citizen who recently returned from Spain tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Morocco reported its 6th coronavirus case and cancelled all religious events in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now nearly 4,950, with more than 132,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a “global pandemic.”

