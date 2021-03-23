Morocco, Israel ink deal on business ties

By Hamdi Yildiz

RABAT, Morocco (AA) – Morocco and Israel on Tuesday signed a strategic partnership pact to strengthen economic and commercial relations between the countries’ business sectors, according to local media.

The partnership between the two countries aims to create harmony between active business communities in the main sectors and ensure a lasting open dialogue between relevant Moroccan and Israeli institutions, the Moroccan News Agency reported.

The move follows last December’s controversial announcement that Israel and Morocco agreed to full diplomatic ties, making Morocco the fourth Muslim-majority nation to do so since last year, following Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz