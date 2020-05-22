Morocco records highest daily COVID-19 cases in week

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – Morocco on Friday reported 89 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily figure in a week, bringing the tally to 7,300.

The country’s death toll reached 197 with one more fatality, the country’s MAP news agency quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

The ministry said the number of recoveries rose by 67 to reach 4,347.

Morocco’s first coronavirus case was reported on March 2.

Despite the recent spike in cases, Morocco still has one of the lowest case count in the region.

Saudi Arabia is the worst-hit country in the area with over 65,000 cases, followed by Qatar with nearly 40,000 and the UAE with close to 27,000 cases.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to 188 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 333,400, with more than 5.12 million confirmed cases, and recoveries topping 1.96 million, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.