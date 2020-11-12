Morocco records highest single-day virus spike

By Mehmet Nuri Ucar and Khalid Mejdoup

RABAT, Morocco (AA) – Morocco recorded a single-day record spike Thursday in novel coronavirus infections, with 6,195 additional cases, and 64 new deaths.

Health officials said the overall tally stands at 276,821, with 4,570 deaths and 226,040 recoveries.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 1.29 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 53 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries nearing 34 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

