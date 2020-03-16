Morocco shuts restaurants, cinemas over coronavirus

By Khalid Madjoub



RABAT (AA) – Morocco decided to close restaurants, cinemas, sports halls and other entertainment venues as part of its fight against the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.



In a statement, the ministry said markets and stores selling necessary goods to citizens and restaurants that offer delivery services will remain open.



Morocco has reported 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.



On Sunday, Rabat has created a special fund of 10 billion dirhams ($1 billion) to cover expenses related to the rehabilitation of health mechanisms and methods.



The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories.



The death toll worldwide is now over 6,470, with more than 164,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a “global pandemic.”



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara