Morocco, Tunisia, Palestine report new virus cases

By Omar Alothmani and Said Ibicioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – The novel coronavirus claimed more lives in Morocco and Tunisia on Wednesday, while Gaza reported new cases.

In Morocco, 29 more fatalities were reported from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 743, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 1,510 more infections were reported, bringing the number of cases to 46,313, while a total of 31,576 people have recovered from the virus, it added.

-Tunisia

Three deaths and 113 cases were recorded in Tunisia in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The country’s death toll stands at 60 and the total number of cases at 2,427 while 1,395 people have recovered.

-Palestine

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported nine more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases stands at 109 and the number of recoveries at 71.