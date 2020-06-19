Morocco, Yemen report additional coronavirus cases

By Sofya Hocabasi, Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

ISTANBUL (AA) – Coronavirus cases rose Friday in Morocco and Yemen, according to health authorities in the two Arab states.

Health officials in Yemen said three people died in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 251.

Ten people were diagnosed with COVID-19, causing the number of cases to reach 919. Recoveries reached 288.

The figures refer to daily fatalities and infections in areas under government control since April 10 when the first case was detected.

The Moroccan Health Ministry registered no new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

Infections rose to 9,613 with 539 additional cases recorded. With 76 patients recovering, that number stands at 8,117.

The country has recorded 213 deaths from the virus.

The pandemic has killed more than 457,300 worldwide, with more than 8.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 4.2 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.