Mosque explosion kills 7 children in Pakistan

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – At least seven children were killed and 70 others wounded on Tuesday in an explosion at a religious seminary in northwestern Pakistan, an official said.

The bomb went off in Dir colony of Peshawar city, Bilal Faizi, spokesman of rescue service 1122, told Anadolu Agency.

All of the injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and some of them are in critical condition, he added.

Footage shared by rescue officials showed a huge explosion that tore down a large part of the mosque.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.