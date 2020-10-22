Mosque turned into pigsty under Armenia's occupation

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – A mobile phone video revealed a historical mosque was turned into a pigsty in Zangilan, Azerbaijan, which was liberated on Oct. 20 from Armenian occupation.

The video posted on social media showed Azerbaijani soldiers entering the mosque and encountering pigs in the Islamic facility.

The historical mosque has become a ruin in the video.

Zangilan was occupied on Oct. 29, 1993 by Armenian forces.

– New clashes

Since new clashes erupted Sept. 27, Armenia has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

In two missile attacks on Ganja, a major city far from the front line, Armenia killed two dozen civilians, including children, and injured scores of others.

Last Thursday, Armenia targeted civilians at a cemetery in the western city of Tartar, killing four and injuring as many.

Since Oct. 10, Armenia has violated two humanitarian cease-fires in Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

A new humanitarian cease-fire took effect last Saturday.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organizations, demand the “immediate complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces” from occupied Azerbaijani territory.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory — including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions — has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.