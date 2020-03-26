MotoGP: Coronavirus pandemic hits Spanish Grand Prix

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Spanish MotoGP has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Red Bull Gran Premio de España, which was set to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from the 1st to the 3rd of May," the MotoGP said in a statement on Thursday.

A new date for the race will be announced as soon as possible, it added.

"Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto" (The Jerez Circuit) is located in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz.

The race was to be the start of the season following the cancellation of the original season opener in Qatar.

Races in Thailand, the U.S. and Argentina have also been deferred.

So the Spanish Grand Prix became the fifth race of the MotoGP season to be postponed because of the COVID-19.

After Italy, Spain is the worst-affected country in Europe with 4,089 deaths and 56,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to latest figures by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. It has surpassed China in terms of death toll.