MotoGP's Valentino Rossi tests positive for coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Italian rider Valentino Rossi confirmed Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice. The ‘quick PCR test’ result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday," Rossi tweeted.

"But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive."

As a result, the Monster Energy Yamaha team's rider said he would miss this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix in Spain.

“I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon. I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a ‘no go’ for me as well… I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from le Mans," he added.

The nine-time world champion ranks 13th in MotoGP with 58 points.