Mozambique: 46 people found dead inside container

ANKARA (AA) – Dead bodies of 64 people believed to be migrants from Ethiopia have been found in a container attached to a truck in the southern African state of Mozambique, according to media reports Tuesday.

The Mozambican police stopped the truck Tuesday morning on road from Malawi in the Tete province bordering both Malawi and Zimbabwe, the South Africa-based Independent Online news website quoted Mozambican police and immigration authorities as saying.

The local officials found 14 people alive among other 64 victims who died due to suspected asphyxiation. The survivals are currently held in an immigration facility, the website quoted Amelia Direito, the spokeswoman for Tete migration services, as saying.

"Two people were detained in connection to the incident, the driver and a middleman, who contracted the driver to ferry these people," the website quoted police spokesman Orlando Mudumane as saying.

Many poor migrants take Mozambique as station on their way to reach South Africa, in search of hope to get better work, according to the South Africa-based website.