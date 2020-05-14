Mozambique neutralizes 50 terrorists

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – At least 50 terrorists were neutralized by Mozambican security forces in a two-day anti-terror operation, officials said Thursday.

In a statement, Mozambique’s Interior Minister Amade Miquidade said security forces carried out the operation in the northern Cabo Delgado region.

Numerous terrorist attacks have been carried out against public buildings and security forces in the country since last year.

Since 2017, killings of civilians by armed groups have been reported in Cabo Delgado, leaving around 350 people dead and more than 150,000 others affected by the violence, according to rights group Amnesty International.