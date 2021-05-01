Muslim Brotherhood thanks Turkey for help with refugees

By Ali Semerci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on Saturday for helping persecuted Egyptian refugees.

The group underlined that it is committed to not damaging the stability and security of Turkey and will respect its laws and traditions.

Ibrahim Mounir, the deputy general guide of the organization, said in a statement that the board chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Associations, which includes representatives of various political powers accepted as political refugees by Turkey, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, came together with relevant institutions on April 21 and paid a visit to Ankara to convey demands of refugees and to clarify the situation.

Mounir expressed his deepest gratitude to institutions and organizations which listened to the problems faced by Egyptian refugees who found trust, peace and security in Turkey, and said the whole world witnessed Turkey open its doors to all those who asked for help and it became a hope for refugees.

Following the ouster of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, authorities persecuted Muslim Brotherhood members and leaders and outlawed the group.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan.