Muslim group urges Afghan gov't, Taliban stop fighting

By Ahmed Asmar

ANKARA (AA) – The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged the warring parties in Afghanistan on Monday to stop fighting as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is approaching.

In a statement, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi called on the Afghan government and the Taliban movement to let the Afghan people perform their rituals and prayers during Ramadan without fighting and violence.

"IUMS urges [the warring parties] to achieve a comprehensive and fair reconciliation based on the teachings of the Quran, prophetic principles and references of the Muslim scholars," al-Qaradaghi said.

He added that IUMS holds the Afghan government and Taliban responsible for maintaining security in Afghanistan as "they are responsible in front of Almighty Allah, so they have to seek the good for the Muslim [Afghan] people."

Violence in Afghanistan has not abated despite the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks last September which aim to end decades of war.

The dialogue began after a February 2020 US-Taliban deal that promises the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country in exchange for security guarantees.