Muslim groups in India condemn Israel's Al-Aqsa attack

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Muslim organizations in India condemned on Saturday an attack by Israeli police on Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"We condemn the unprovoked storming of the first Qiblah of Muslims, the Holy Mosque of Al Aqsa by Israeli Police," President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said in a statement.

Hussaini demanded that the international community, including the UN, immediately address the incident.

"This condemnable act is especially despicable as it has occurred in the last days of Ramadan and it is directed at hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims all over the world who hold the Al Aqsa Mosque in great reverence and esteem," he said.

Muslim outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind characterized Israel’s actions as a "clear terror act."

"We call it a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and a severe violation of human rights and international accords," said the group’s General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani.

While urging the international community, especially the UN, World Muslim League, EU and the government of India to work to end repeated "Israeli aggression" against Palestinians and Al-Aqsa, Jamiat also condemned "confiscating of private property in occupied East Jerusalem territory."

"Any forced evictions in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem must be called amount to war crimes," said Madani.

Israeli forces fired stun grenades, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to disperse Muslim worshippers on Friday evening from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 205 people were injured in the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.