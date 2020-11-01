Muslim scholars group condoles with Turkey on quake

By Ahmed Asmar

ISTANBUL (AA) – The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) sent condolences Saturday to Turkey for lives lost in an earthquake.

"The Secretariat and Presidency of the International Union for Muslim Scholars extends its condolences to Turkey's President, Government and People over the earthquake calamity that struck Izmir province and led to a number of victims and injuries," IUMS said in a statement.

It urged the Arab and Muslim world, along with humanitarian organizations, to stand with Turkey to relieve those affected by the quake.

The statement expressed solidarity with Turkey and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The magnitude-6.6 quake left 39 dead and nearly 900 injured when it jolted Izmir and surrounding provinces of Turkey’s Aegean on Friday.