Muslim union pays tribute to late prominent scholar

By Ahmed Asmar

ANKARA (AA) – The Secretary-General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), Ali Qaradaghi, expressed condolences on Friday for the death of prominent Muslim scholar Sheikh Mohammad Ali al-Sabouni.

Al-Sabouni was a prominent teacher at the Faculty of Sharia in the Umm Al-Qura University in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where he provided simplified commentaries of the Holy Quran and authored books on Islam, Qaradaghi wrote on Facebook.

He said that al-Sabouni stood with his Syrian people in the revolution against the Assad regime since the start of the revolution in 2011.

Al-Sabouni was born in Aleppo in 1930 and in 1962 he moved to teach in Mecca where he participated in lectures and seminars, and was a guest on television shows about Islam and wrote 57 books.

Al-Sabouni died on Friday at the age of 91 in Yalova, Turkey, located south of Istanbul, where he was mourned by scores of top scholars in recognition of his role to the service of Islam and the Holy Quran.