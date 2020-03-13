Myanmar cancels biggest festival amid coronavirus fears

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar (AA) – Myanmar’s government on Friday announced it has banned all mass gatherings, including the upcoming nationwide water festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Myanmar, which to date has not confirmed any case of the virus, is set to celebrate nationwide Thingyan Water Festival, the biggest celebration in the country, on April 13-16 to welcome the traditional New Year.

The office of Myanmar’s President Win Myint issued a statement on Friday, requesting people not to hold public gatherings including ceremonies and festivals, staring from today until the end of April.

“If necessary, the suspension period will be extended,” it said.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, following a rumor of the coronavirus outbreak in the country triggered panic in the commercial city of Yangon.

The government also said a committee was formed to respond to the possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Aung Moe Nyo, chief minister of central Magway region, told Aandolu Agency that the biggest religious festival in the region in mid-March.

“We will not give permission for any events apart from the funerals,” he told by phone on Friday.

However, the country’s national and regional parliaments continue to be held as schedules, said a director at Union Parliament in capital Nay Pyi Taw.

“There is no reliable reason to suspend the parliament sessions,” he told Anadolu Agency by phone on Friday.

Myanmar has examined 104 suspected cases, but none has tested positive for the virus, the ministry said on Thursday.