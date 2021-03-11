Myanmar: Junta delists 'Arakan Army' as terror group

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The military junta of Myanmar on Thursday de-listed the so-called Arakan Army as a terror group.

"Currently, the United League of Arakan/Arakan Army no longer commit any terrorist acts and so, the State Administration Council withdraws the declaration as a terrorist group starting 11 March 2021 to establish an eternal peace in accordance with the five future work plans and nine objectives of the Council," the country's Anti-Terrorism Central Committee said in an official announcement.

The so-called Arakan Army, a Rakhine ethnic insurgent group founded in 2009, was listed as a terror group on March 23 last year. The group is based in the northern Kachin province of Myanmar.

The move comes after Tatmadaw — the official name of Myanmar’s army — launched a military coup on Feb. 1, forming the State Administration Council to run the Buddhist-majority country.

– More killed in anti-coup protests

Massive demonstrations erupted in the Southeast Asian nation since the coup. Over 70 people have been killed in gunfire after junta forces tried to end the anti-coup protests, while over 2,000 have been arrested.

In continued efforts to suppress the anti-coup demonstrations, at least seven more people were killed on Thursday by junta forces, local media reported.

According to Khit Thit Media, six people were killed, while eight others were wounded in the central Magway region of the country.

One more protestor was shot by junta forces in the North Okkalapa region near the commercial hub Yangon, Myanmar Now website reported.