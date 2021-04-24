Myanmar junta leader lands in Jakarta for ASEAN meeting

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Myanmar’s junta leader landed in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Saturday to attend a meeting of ASEAN leaders on the Myanmar crisis.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing’s arrival was shown through a video uploaded by the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat on Youtube.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith also arrived in Jakarta on Saturday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the ASEAN leaders’s meeting was an initiative of the host country and a follow-up to President Joko Widodo’s talks with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah last month.

Bolkiah, the ASEAN chair for 2021, will preside over the meeting.