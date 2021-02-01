Myanmar leader, other ruling party members detained: reports

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party have reportedly been detained early Monday.

The detention of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures follows days of increasing tensions between the military and civilian government, said Myo Nyunt, the spokesperson for the NLD.

It also awakened fears of a military coup following an election the army claims was fraudulent.

“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” Nyunt said.

He added that he also expects to be detained.