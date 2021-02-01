Myanmar military declares state of emergency over 'election fraud'

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Myanmar’s military announced Monday that it has seized power and will rule the country for at least one year after detaining the country’s top leaders.

The military declared a state of emergency hours after detaining State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

It claimed the moves are being carried out due to “election fraud” in the Nov. 8 elections, which resulted in the dominance of the NLD in parliament.

The military also announced that Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing has been installed as the country’s president.