N.Korea threatens Seoul with military action

By Muhammet Nazim Tasci

SEOUL (AA) – Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened military action Saturday against South Korea.

Kim believes it is time to cut ties with South Korean officials and would soon take the next step, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

She announced she ordered the army to take and plan necessary steps against the “enemy” administration in South Korea and said there would be a collapse of a liaison bureau at the border between the two nations.

The statement by Kim came hours after the head of the North Korean foreign ministry’s North America Department Kwon Jong Gun said South Korea's anti-nuclear weapons statements are unnecessary and would lead to an end of those discourses.

North Korea was particularly enraged about Seoul’s failure to stop anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets from being sent and warned South Korea would “pay dearly for this.”

Pyongyang announced June 9 it would completely cut off and shut down all communication lines with South Korea.

North Korean military officials did not answer a morning telephone call June 9 by South Korea, the first such instance since 2018.