N.Macedonia: Premier, other ministers to be isolated

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Several top officials in North Macedonia, including the premier and several Cabinet ministers, are going into 14-day quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the government said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipce, Education Minister Arber Ademi, and State Secretary of the Health Ministry Vladimir Miloshev are taking the action following a Wednesday visit to the city of Kumanovo.

The decision came after Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski tested positive for the virus.

In their meeting with the mayor, everyone followed the necessary protocols and used protective equipment and gloves, said the statement.

Separately, President Stevo Pendarovski told a press conference that a 30-day state of emergency announced on March 18 is set to be renewed for another 30 days.

North Macedonia currently has 974 COVID-19 cases with 45 deaths.