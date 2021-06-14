N.Macedonia says clear Euro-Atlantic, EU perspective necessary for Balkans

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – It is necessary for all countries of the Western Balkans to "have a crystal clear Euro-Atlantic and EU perspective," said the North Macedonian prime minister on Monday.

"Leaving a vacuum in our part of Europe is not an option. We need predictable, credible and re-intensified processes of integration into the EU and NATO," said Zoran Zaev at the plenary session of the NATO summit.

He said this is a historic moment for the country as North Macedonia is participating as a full member for the first time in the NATO summit.

"This is a historic moment for my country. This is the first NATO summit for North Macedonia as a full member. It is also the first NATO summit with 30 members. This is a great success for North Macedonia," said Zaev.

He further said that the country is committed to the vision of the Western Balkans in the 21st century as a region of peace, stability, and regional cooperation for the economic well-being and prosperity of all citizens.

NATO leaders have gathered in Brussels to hold their first in-person summit since 2018, with Russia and China high on the agenda.