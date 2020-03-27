N. Macedonia’s top diplomat hails NATO membership

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Ali Murat Alhas
ANKARA (AA) – The foreign minister of North Macedonia on Friday said his country became a member of the Euro-Atlantic family as the 30th ally of NATO.
"North Macedonia today officially gets its fully deserved place in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations," Nikola Dimitrov said on Twitter.
He added: "A journey that started 27 years ago. As of today, we are a proud member of @NATO standing shoulder to shoulder w/our allies&friends."

A flag-raising ceremony for North Macedonia will take place at NATO Headquarters on March 30.

The accession protocol between NATO and North Macedonia was signed on February 6, 2019.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?