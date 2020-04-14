Nando De Colo makes it to EuroLeague All-Decade team

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko's basketball star Nando De Colo has made it to the 2010-2020 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague All-Decade team on Tuesday.

"The latest player to be revealed as a member of the 2010-20 EuroLeague All-Decade team is none other than Nando De Colo!" the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced in a statement.

"A relentless force with the ball in his hands – whether shooting, driving, passing or getting to the foul line – De Colo won two continental titles in his six full EuroLeague seasons so far and swept four individual trophies, tying the record, in one of them," the EuroLeague said.

The 32-year-old French player became the latest player to be revealed as a member of the 2010-20 EuroLeague All-Decade team after Luka Doncic, Kyle Hines, Juan Carlos Navarro, Milos Teodosic and Dimitris Diamantidis.

"He finished the decade as the EuroLeague's leader in average performance index rating, at 18.0 per game, was final proof of De Colo's consistent excellence," it added.

De Colo made his EuroLeague debut with Valencia Basket in the 2010-11 season and returned in 2014 with CSKA Moscow.

"He would play in Moscow for five full seasons as arguably the most dominant EuroLeague player over the second half of the last decade. De Colo was a driving force as CSKA won EuroLeague titles in 2015-16 and 2018-19, with the first of those seasons considered one of the greatest by any player in EuroLeague history," the EuroLeague said.

His current team is Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko which also compete in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague this season.