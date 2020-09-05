Nations League: England save day on late penalty

By Can Erozden
ANKARA (AA) – European football powerhouse England narrowly beat Iceland 1-0 in Saturday's UEFA Nations League match.
Raheem Sterling scored an injury time penalty in the second half to secure the win in Reykjavik.
The visitors were on edge in the Nations League A – Group 2 match as Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason penalty shot went over the crossbar after Sterling's goal.
Both teams were down to 10 men when English right back Kyle Walker was shown a red card in the 71st minute after a foul.
And Iceland center back Sverrir Ingason was sent off in the 89th minute when his foul led to a penalty kick scored by Sterling.
The win gave the Three Lions three points to place second in the group led by Belgium.
Belgians bagged three points with a 2-0 shutout win Saturday against Denmark in Copenhagen.
Defender Jason Denayer and forward Dries Mertens were the match’s scorers.
Iceland and Denmark did not earn points.
– Saturday's results:
– League A:
Group 2:
Iceland – England: 0-1
Denmark – Belgium: 0-2
Group 3:
Sweden – France: 0-1
Portugal – Croatia: 4-1
– League C:
Group 1:
Greek Cypriot Administration – Montenegro: 0-2
Azerbaijan – Luxembourg: 1-2
Group 2:
North Macedonia – Armenia: 2-1
Estonia – Georgia: 0-1
– League D:
Group 2:
Gibraltar – San Marino: 1-0