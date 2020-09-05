Nations League: England save day on late penalty

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – European football powerhouse England narrowly beat Iceland 1-0 in Saturday's UEFA Nations League match.

Raheem Sterling scored an injury time penalty in the second half to secure the win in Reykjavik.

The visitors were on edge in the Nations League A – Group 2 match as Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason penalty shot went over the crossbar after Sterling's goal.

Both teams were down to 10 men when English right back Kyle Walker was shown a red card in the 71st minute after a foul.

And Iceland center back Sverrir Ingason was sent off in the 89th minute when his foul led to a penalty kick scored by Sterling.

The win gave the Three Lions three points to place second in the group led by Belgium.

Belgians bagged three points with a 2-0 shutout win Saturday against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Defender Jason Denayer and forward Dries Mertens were the match’s scorers.

Iceland and Denmark did not earn points.

– Saturday's results:

– League A:

Group 2:

Iceland – England: 0-1

Denmark – Belgium: 0-2

Group 3:

Sweden – France: 0-1

Portugal – Croatia: 4-1

– League C:

Group 1:

Greek Cypriot Administration – Montenegro: 0-2

Azerbaijan – Luxembourg: 1-2

Group 2:

North Macedonia – Armenia: 2-1

Estonia – Georgia: 0-1

– League D:

Group 2:

Gibraltar – San Marino: 1-0